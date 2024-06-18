States where more nurses want to relocate

About 51% of nurses said they are considering relocating to another state for a job, according to a Nurse.com report.

Nurse.com, a job resource and education website, surveyed 3,662 nurses across the country on their satisfaction with work. The survey found 20% of nurses said "yes" to relocating to another state and 31% said "maybe."

The nurses most likely to relocate were younger than 35 and identify as Black (31% said "yes") or Hispanic (22%), and more male nurses said they want to relocate compared to female nurses (27% versus 19%).

Here are the 10 states to which nurses said they would most likely relocate:

Florida: 28%

Colorado: 21%

Texas: 21%

North Carolina: 21%

California: 20%

South Carolina: 18%

Tennessee: 17%

Georgia: 16%

Arizona: 14%

Hawaii: 14%