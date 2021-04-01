Pandemic paves new purpose for Atlanta nurse

An Atlanta-based nurse who contracted COVID-19 while working on the pandemic's front line last year has launched a consulting company to help organizations improve pandemic preparedness, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Rachell Dumas, RN, said she was inspired to found Onward Healthcare Solutions and Education after witnessing the pandemic claim so many lives in such a short period of time.

"I promised myself that I would make it my duty to assist with flattening the curve in any way that I can," she told the newspaper in a March 31 report.

Her company has helped more than 76 businesses — both in and outside of the healthcare industry — with COVID-19 preparedness and safety. Onward has also created a scholarship fund for students seeking a career in healthcare.

To read the full article, click here.

