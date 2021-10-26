NYC Health + Hospitals, CUNY expand partnership to strengthen graduates pathways

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals and the City University of New York announced Oct. 26 an expanded partnership to place recent nursing school graduates throughout the system's hospitals.

"Ultimately, our collaboration will leverage the expertise and involvement of CUNY’s broad array of health and human service programs to expand our programs and produce jointly sponsored programs, initiatives, policy and research to educate, train and employ generations of professionals, impacting the millions served by NYC’s most enduring public institutions,” said Patricia Simino Boyce, PhD, RN, CUNY dean for health and human services.

New professional development opportunities through the partnership include: