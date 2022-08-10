Nurses voice concerns as California hospital sale nears

Watsonville, Calif.-based Pajaro Valley Health Care District is $6 million away from acquiring Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital, and its nurses are concerned, The Pajaronian reported Aug. 9.

The hospital's nurses' concerns include a requirement to reapply for positions, uncertainty over how shifts will change and alleged plans to eliminate part-time nursing positions.

"I am dismayed by this proposition," Louise Pearse, RN, said of the requirement that nurses will have to reapply for their jobs in an Aug 4. meeting on the acquisition. "This at a time when I have many choices in other places to work. The turnover that will surely happen will hamper our delicate transition to a district hospital, and I hope you will reconsider this abominable rebid."

However, Cecilia Montalvo, a consultant for PVHCD during the acquisition, said none of the proposals have stated plans to cut part-time positions.

In a 2013 rebid of the hospital, some departments lost 30 percent of its nurses, who found work elsewhere, according to the publication.

The nonprofit healthcare district was formed last year to purchase the hospital out of bankruptcy.