New Jersey disciplines 46 nurses tied to degree sham

Forty-six nurses implicated in the fraudulent degree scandal have been ordered to stop practicing in New Jersey, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said March 9.

State officials rescinded the licenses of 20 nurses allegedly involved in the scheme and demanded they stop practicing in the state. The nurses are required to notify their employers about the actions and could face further fines or penalties if they continue practicing.

"Each individual will have the opportunity to provide evidence to the Board of Nursing that they have received the appropriate education and training to have their license reinstated," the New Jersey's Office of the Attorney General said in a March 9 news release.

New Jersey also nullified the temporary licenses of 26 other nurses administered through its temporary emergency reciprocity licensure program. Officials ordered them to stop practicing and denied their pending applications for a plenary license.

