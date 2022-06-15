Geisinger launches travel nurse program 

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger launched a travel nurse program June 10 for eligible inpatient registered nurses.

The initial launch will focus on Geisinger hospitals with the greatest needs at an inpatient setting, specifically adult medical-surgical and intensive care units. Accepted nurses will complete a 12-week assignment and then can either begin another 12-week assignment or apply for a full-time position with the health system.

"The staffing shortages facing virtually every industry — and especially healthcare — are real," said Janet Tomcavage, MSN, executive vice president and chief nursing executive of Geisinger. "Our clinical staff are working tirelessly. By expanding our offerings, we hope to attract more registered nurses to Geisinger. That way, we can alleviate the challenges of staffing shortage in our hospitals and continue our mission of making better health easier for our communities."