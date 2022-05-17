6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Here are six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. UK HealthCare and Bluegrass Community and Technical College, both based in Lexington, Ky., are partnering on a program that allows students to complete prerequisite courses for a two-year nursing degree while still in high school, they said May 17.

2. Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health and Visalia, Calif.-based San Joaquin Valley College are partnering to provide a joint training vocational nursing program for Eisenhower employees, Palm Springs Desert Sun reported May 16.

3. Huntington, W.Va.-based Marshall University School of Nursing plans to expand its program to the university's campus in South Charleston, W.Va., The Herald Dispatch reported May 16.

4. Centreville, Ala.-based ​​Bibb Medical Center and Shelton State Community College announced a partnership to begin offering a practical nursing program beginning this upcoming fall semester, Bibb Voice reported May 15.

5. A West Virginia higher education governing board approved nursing degree programs at Athens, W.Va-based Concord University and Glenville (W.Va) State, The Stamford Advocate reported May 12.