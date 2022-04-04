6 schools launching nursing programs

Several colleges and universities have launched nursing programs and partnerships to address persistent shortages around the country.

Six schools and hospitals that have recently started programs or plan to do so:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. White Mountains Community College in Berlin, N.H., launched a licensed practical nursing program, NH Business Review reported April 1.

2. A new partnership between Yale New Haven Health and four universities across Connecticut will bring over 550 nurses into the field over the next four years, the New Haven Register reported March 31.

3. ​​Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rangely announced an initiative that guarantees admission into its nursing program as students complete prerequisite courses, The Herald Times reported March 31.

4. Sacramento, Calif.-based University of the Pacific launched a new two-year nursing program, CBS Sacramento reported March 29.

5. Lexington, Ky.-based Sullivan University announced a 21-month associate science in nursing degree program, CBS affiliate WKYT reported March 29.

6. Logan-based Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is expanding its nursing program after a $1 million award from the governor's office, Mountain Top Media reported March 29.