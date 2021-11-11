6 hospitals honored for nursing quality in patient care

Press Ganey announced Nov. 8 six hospitals as 2021 recipients of the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality.

The analysis considers 17 quality measures to evaluate scores by unit type, develops a standardized score for each unit, and combines scores across the units to produce an overall score, with the highest-ranking hospital in each category receiving the award.

Below are the six health systems honored by the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators, listed in alphabetical order and not ranked.

1. Ballad Health Woodridge Psychiatric Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn.

2. Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron (Ohio)

3. Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Houston

4. National Institutes of Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Md.

5. Orthopaedic Hospital at Parkview North in Fort Wayne, Ind.

6. SEHA - Ghayathi Hospital in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi