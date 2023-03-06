5 bills that aim to address nursing shortage in Illinois

In its new session, the Illinois General Assembly will look at new bills that could ease the state's nursing shortage.

The American Nurses Association, Illinois chapter and the Illinois Society for Advanced Practice Nurses are backing seven total pieces of legislation aimed at improving staffing statewide.

"The reality of what we're facing right now in nursing is really in an unprecedented time," Susan Swart, EdD, RN, the executive director of ANA-Illinois, said in a March 6 statement. "We really have to seize the opportunity to put everything out there, to really explain what we need."

Five of the bills on deck to move these efforts forward are: