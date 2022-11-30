4 nurses making headlines on and off the job

Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Nov. 9:

Carla Hardy, an elementary school nurse in Georgia, stepped in when a parent visiting campus had a vein that was bleeding profusely. Ms. Hardy kept the individual from bleeding out until paramedics arrived, ABC affiliate WSBTV reported Nov. 29.

Jenn Traxler, RN, launched a clothing donation program for trauma patients at Mount Nittany Medical Center in Centre County, Penn., where she works. Ms.Traxler and her mother created the program so trauma patients have access to proper clothing, rather than disposable scrubs, when they're discharged, the Centre Daily Times reported Nov. 28.

Over the summer, Linda Messo, RN, a neonatal intensive care unit nurse at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, N.Y., pulled over on the shoulder of the highway to help save the life of an off-duty NYPD detective who was experiencing cardiac arrest. Ms. Messo was recently honored for her efforts by the Detectives Endowment Association, Silive.com reported Nov. 21.

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth recently held a ceremony to celebrate Sister Aileen Trainor, who has worked as a nurse in nearly every unit at the system's hospital in Springfield, Ore., since joining in 1971, The Register Guard reported Nov. 14.