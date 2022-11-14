Nurse celebrated for 56-year run at PeaceHealth

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth recently held a ceremony to celebrate Sister Aileen Trainor, who has worked as a nurse in nearly every unit at the system's hospital in Springfield, Ore., since joining in 1971, The Register Guard reported Nov. 14.

Dozens of staff members and PeaceHealth leaders joined the Oct. 26 ceremony to honor Sister Aileen for her 56-year career at the Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. She was one of 18 Sisters working at the hospital when she joined, and was the last remaining Sister on staff. In 1988, Sister Trainor moved into risk management, where she worked for nearly 30 years.

She is not fully retiring and will join the peace and spirituality center at St. Mary-on-the-Lake in Bellevue, Wash., part of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace.

Sister Trainor left the following message for hospital staff: "Have a happy heart and be a healer. Be kind to each other. Be there when people need you."

