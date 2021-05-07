21 US hospitals with the top nurse-patient communication scores
The following U.S. hospitals received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.
At least 93 percent of patients at these 21 hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."
The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019, the most recent data available.
Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.
Arkansas
Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County (Malvern)
Arizona
Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)
California
Patients' Hospital of Redding
Idaho
Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)
Kansas
Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)
Louisiana
Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)
Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)
Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)
Massachusetts
Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)
Nebraska
Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)
Ohio
Fostoria Community Hospital
Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)
TriHealth Evendale Hospital (Cincinnati)
Pennsylvania
Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)
Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)
Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)
Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)
Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)
Texas
UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital
Wisconsin
OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)
Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)
