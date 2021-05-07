21 US hospitals with the top nurse-patient communication scores

The following U.S. hospitals received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.

At least 93 percent of patients at these 21 hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019, the most recent data available.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

Arkansas

Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County (Malvern)

Arizona

Arizona Spine and Joint Hospital (Mesa)

California

Patients' Hospital of Redding

Idaho

Treasure Valley Hospital (Boise)

Kansas

Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute (Leawood)

Louisiana

Caldwell Memorial Hospital (Columbia)

Central Louisiana Surgical Hospital (Alexandria)

Citizens Medical Center (Columbia)

Massachusetts

Fairview Hospital (Great Barrington)

Nebraska

Nebraska Orthopaedic Hospital (Omaha)

Ohio

Fostoria Community Hospital

Surgical Hospital at Southwoods (Youngstown)

TriHealth Evendale Hospital (Cincinnati)

Pennsylvania

Advanced Surgical Hospital (Washington)

Physicians Care Surgical Hospital (Royersford)

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital (Bensalem)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Wellspan Surgery and Rehabilitation Hospital (York)

Texas

UT Health East Texas Quitman Hospital

Wisconsin

OakLeaf Surgical Hospital (Altoona)

Orthopaedic Hospital of Wisconsin (Glendale)

