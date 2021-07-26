2 North Carolina health systems have 700+ nursing positions open — each

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases and an ongoing nurse shortage, several North Carolina hospitals are reporting hundreds of unfilled positions, reports WNCT-TV.

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is currently recruiting for 700 nursing positions to accommodate expansions and expected turnover. Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health is seeking more than 800 nurses.

"Within our healthcare system — all of our hospitals — it's probably our number one topic of conversation," said Cathy Madigan, DNP, RN, chief nurse executive at UNC.

UNC Hospitals just gave nurses raises at some of its hospitals, and is offering up to $25,000 in loan forgiveness and up to $10,000 for relocation.

Nurses are stretched thin statewide, said Dennis Taylor, DNP, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association, adding that universities will need to recruit more teachers and students to build up the next generation of nurses.