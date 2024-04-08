8 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a California hospital appealing a judge's ruling in a bankruptcy case to the Federal Trade Commission seeking to block Novant Health from acquiring two hospitals, here are eight lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since March 26:

1. The board overseeing Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is appealing a California judge's ruling that found the hospital ineligible to remain in Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

2. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and its health plan administrator Medica "systemically underpaid" claims and left employees with large healthcare bills, according to a proposed class-action lawsuit filed by a Mayo Clinic Arizona employee.

3. Buncombe County in North Carolina filed a motion to intervene in the state attorney general's lawsuit against Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and is seeking $3 million in damages it claims HCA Mission Hospital has cost taxpayers through "excessive" wait times for patients to get transferred from EMS care to the hospital's emergency department.

4. A jury found Detroit-based Henry Ford Health negligent in failing to perform a timely cesarean section.

5. The Federal Trade Commission filed court documents seeking a preliminary injunction to bar Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health from its $320 million acquisition of two North Carolina hospitals from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

6. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is accusing Danville, Ky.-based Ephraim McDowell Health of denying an employee a promotion because of her sex and retaliating against her after she reported discrimination.

7. New York City-based Mount Sinai filed a motion asking a judge to deny a preliminary injunction that would keep Beth Israel Hospital open past its planned July 12 closure date.

8. Kenney and Sams, a Boston law firm, filed a lawsuit against financially troubled Dallas-based Steward Health Care claiming the health system owes it $605,306 for legal services rendered, including interest and additional damages.





