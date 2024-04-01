Jury awards $120M in negligence case against Henry Ford

A jury has found Detroit-based Henry Ford Health negligent in failing to perform a timely cesarean section, Click On Detroit reported March 31.

On March 28, a jury awarded $120 million to a family after their son sustained severe injuries during his birth at a hospital affiliated with Henry Ford Health.

In 2010, the mother of the child arrived at Henry Ford Hospital. The mother was at term but not near delivery. Following the mother's admission to the hospital, the fetal monitor detected concerning fetal heart tones, prompting a decision to perform a C-section.

The C-section was delayed by two hours, causing the son to experience severe asphyxiation, leading to the development of cerebral palsy and irreversible brain damage.

The child is now 13 years old and requires lifelong care.

"At Henry Ford Health, our patients are family, and we've been deeply saddened for the Drake family since the birth of their son more than a decade ago," Henry Ford told Becker's. "At the same time, we do not believe the verdict is consistent with the facts of this case and plan to vigorously appeal the jury's verdict. Given the ongoing nature of the case, we are not able to provide any additional comment at this time."