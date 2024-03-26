Massachusetts attorneys say Steward owes them $600K

Kenney and Sams, a Boston law firm, has filed a lawsuit against financially troubled Dallas-based Steward Health Care claiming that the health system owes it $605,306 for legal services rendered, including interest and additional damages.

The lawsuit, obtained by Becker's, was filed March 25 in Suffolk County (Mass.) Superior Court.

It claimed that Kenney and Sams represented Steward and its affiliates for more than six years in dozens of legal proceedings and lawsuits including claims of employment discrimination, retaliation, and violation of the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act.

Steward allegedly began delaying payments to the firm in January of 2022, with the law firm following up repeatedly on payment requests throughout 2022 and 2023.

"On multiple dates throughout this two-year period, the Defendants made multiple assurances to Kenney & Sams that its invoices would be paid, and encouraged and induced Kelley & Sams to continue providing legal services," the lawsuit alleged.

The law firm continued representing Steward, but when the health system failed to make payments and ceased payment all together, Kenney and Sams withdrew its representation of Steward in or around February.

Kenney and Sams claims that as a result of its unpaid services for Steward, the law firm has "suffered substantial damages" and demanded compensation.

The law firm also demanded trial by jury on triable claims.

A spokesperson for Steward told Becker's they have no comment on litigation.





