Pennsylvania physician sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

A physician in Pennsylvania has been ordered to spend nine months on house arrest after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in October, according to The Tribune-Democrat.

Richard Green, MD, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of a patient who overdosed on a combination of drugs he prescribed. The patient died of acute drug toxicity caused by oxycodone, alprazolam and quetiapine, all of which were prescribed by Dr. Green.

In addition to involuntary manslaughter, Dr. Green entered guilty pleas to two third-degree felony charges of violations of the "provider prohibited acts" section of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code.

Dr. Green, who voluntarily surrendered his medical license, was officially sentenced Dec. 14 to nine to 23 months in prison, but the judge granted him automatic parole after nine months and permitted him to spend the term on house arrest.

The 65-year-old physician will not seek to have his medical license or his Drug Enforcement Agency registration certificate reinstated, his lawyer said, according to the report.



