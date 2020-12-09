California system alleges Kaiser tried to monopolize health insurance market

An appeals court has reinstated claims by a California health system that Kaiser Foundation Health Plan tried to monopolize the health insurance market in Solano County, Calif., according to Bloomberg Law.

Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Healthcare sued Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente in 2017, alleging Kaiser Foundation Health Plan engaged in an anti-competitive conspiracy to deny or underpay for emergency care provided at NorthBay Medical Center and NorthBay VacaValley Hospital. The suit claimed Kaiser tried to "starve NorthBay of revenue in an effort to monopolize healthcare and insurance service markets in Solano County."

The district court dismissed NorthBay's complaint on the ground that it failed to allege four essential elements of "causal antitrust injury," which are essential to its monopolization claims. NorthBay appealed the ruling, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reinstated the claims on Dec. 8.

The appeals court held that NorthBay adequately alleged that Kaiser engaged in unlawful conduct and that NorthBay was injured by the alleged unlawful conduct. The court further held that NorthBay adequately alleged the injuries were caused by an anticompetitive aspect of the health plan's behavior and the alleged injuries were the type antitrust laws were meant to prevent.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

Ousted California hospital CEO arrested on felony charges

ProMedica asks court to toss antitrust lawsuit

HCA defeats whistleblower's billing fraud suit

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.