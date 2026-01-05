CMS drops vaccine reporting rule for states

States are no longer required to report on the immunization status of children and pregnant people, according to a Dec. 30 letter from CMS to state health officials.

For 2026, CMS removed four measures related to these reporting requirements for Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. The move would obscure a significant portion of nationwide vaccination rates, as Medicaid covers nearly 70 million people and CHIP covers about 7 million.

The letter said HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. “has discretion to make changes” to mandatory reporting requirements. In 2025, federal health agencies including HHS upended several policies related to vaccines. On Jan. 5, HHS reduced its recommended childhood vaccine schedule from immunizations for 18 diseases to 11.

“In 2026 and beyond, CMS will explore options to facilitate the development of new vaccine measures that capture information about whether parents and families were informed about vaccine choices, vaccine safety and side effects, and alternative vaccine schedules,” according to the letter.