Former owner of healthcare staffing firm charged with wage-fixing

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging the former owner of a Texas healthcare staffing company with participating in a conspiracy to fix prices, the Department of Justice announced Dec. 10.

According to the indictment, Neeraj Jindal and his co-conspirators agreed to pay lower rates to certain physical therapists and physical therapist assistants in North Texas, and Mr. Jindal and his company paid the lower rates from March 2017 through August 2017.

Mr. Jindal is also charged with obstructing the Federal Trade Commission's investigation. He allegedly made false and misleading statements and withheld information during the FTC's investigation to determine whether his company or other staffing companies violated the law.

