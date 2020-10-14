Pennsylvania physician pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in patient's death

A physician in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Oct. 12 to involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of a patient who overdosed on a combination of drugs he prescribed, according to The Tribune-Democrat.

In April, Richard Green, MD, was charged with drug delivery resulting in death; delivery by practitioner in violation of the Controlled Substances, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act; involuntary manslaughter and related charges.

Dr. Green was charged nearly two years after one of his patients died of acute drug toxicity caused by oxycodone, alprazolam and quetiapine, all of which were allegedly prescribed by Dr. Green.

In addition to pleading guilty to the misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, Dr. Green entered guilty pleas to two third-degree felony charges of violations of the "provider prohibited acts" section of the Pennsylvania Crimes Code, according to the report.

Dr. Green, who has voluntarily surrendered his medical license, is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 14.



