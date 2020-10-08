4 South Carolina physicians charged in $100M billing fraud case

Four physicians and a nurse in South Carolina were charged in a healthcare fraud and kickback conspiracy involving more than $100 million in fraudulent billings, the Department of Justice announced Oct. 7.

The five medical providers allegedly signed prescriptions using a web-based platform, often without speaking with or meeting the patients. They allegedly wrote the prescriptions for Medicare beneficiaries using only information provided by a telemedicine company they were doing business with, according to The Post and Courier.

The five clinicians are among more than 40 people in South Carolina and Georgia facing federal charges for their roles in alleged healthcare fraud schemes. The charges were brought as part of a nationwide telemedicine fraud takedown.

