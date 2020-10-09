8 latest lawsuits involving hospitals

The following hospital lawsuits and settlements were reported since Sept. 25, beginning with the most recent.

1. Family sues Texas Children's Hospital to keep son on life support

The family of a 10-month-old boy sued Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital to prevent clinicians from taking him off life support.

2. Class settlement in Mayo Clinic balance billing suit gets preliminary approval

A class-action settlement involving claims that Mayo Clinic Jacksonville (Fla.) overcharged patients treated for motor vehicle-related injuries was granted preliminary approval by a federal court Oct. 6.

3. South Carolina hospital fires back at physicians claiming 'abysmal' care

Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health said physicians claiming patient safety issues at the system's Baptist Hospital are motivated by money more than patient care. The health system made the allegations in response to an August court filing by South Carolina OB-GYN Associates that cited "abysmal" care and "astonishing lapses in patient care, cleanliness, and unsafe" conditions at Baptist Hospital in Columbia, S.C.

4. UPMC says it can't be sued for fraud over ads

A former patient is suing UPMC Susquehanna for fraud, alleging the health system deliberately made false representations to the public by using phrases such as "life-changing medicine" in advertisements. The Pittsburgh-based health system says it can't be sued for fraud over "puffery" phrases in ads.

5. Los Angeles hospital can force Anthem to cover ER visits, court rules

A federal appellate court ruled that Anthem is required to pay Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Los Angeles for about 75 emergency room visits from covered patients.

6. Texas hospital, managers pay $16M to settle 2 false claims suits

Lakeway (Texas) Regional Medical Center and its former managers agreed to pay more than $16.4 million to resolve two separate False Claims Act lawsuits.

7. NYC Health + Hospitals to pay $1.25M to settle Medicare fraud allegations

NYC Health + Hospitals and a podiatrist agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle allegations that the system's Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn improperly billed Medicare and Medicaid.

8. OSF HealthCare agrees to pay $25M to settle 'church plan' suit

Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has agreed to pay $25 million to resolve a lawsuit alleging it skirted Employee Retirement Income Security Act requirements by claiming an exemption for "church plans."

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

4 South Carolina physicians charged in $100M billing fraud case

Feds charge Baltimore lawyer with $25M hospital extortion plan

UnitedHealth accused of illegally deflating reimbursements

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.