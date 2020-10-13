Missouri hospital worker allegedly sexually assaulted patient after snooping her medical records

A medical technician at Mercy Lincoln Hospital in Troy, Mo., faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a patient after viewing her medical record and convincing her to come to the hospital for an exam, according to TV station KMOV 4.

The patient got a chest X-ray at the hospital at 2:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 3. About five hours later, the patient says she received a call from a medical technician who said she needed to come back to the hospital to get another X-ray. The patient says she returned to the hospital and was taken directly to the radiology department by Ryan Williams, a medical technician, who allegedly gave her a gown and told her to lay on the table, according to TV station KSDK.

The patient alleges that Mr. Williams lifted up her gown and touched her exposed breasts during the exam.

After the exam and a CT scan, the patient says Mr. Williams pretended to be on the phone with her primary care physician.

The patient says she followed up with her physician about the CT scan on Oct. 5. The physician said there was no history of her having a CT scan and that Mr. Williams had accessed her personal records from the hospital's system, according to KSDK.

Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse and invasion of privacy.

Regarding the incident, the hospital released the following statement to KSDK:

"Patient safety and privacy is always of utmost concern. Immediately upon learning of the situation, we began conducting an internal investigation and took swift action. The person is no longer employed with Mercy. We contacted the patient, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and law enforcement. We continue to cooperate fully with the police investigation."

