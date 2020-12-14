Massachusetts physician accused of $10.6M in billing fraud

A psychiatrist in Natick, Mass., was arrested Dec. 10 in connection with charges that he billed Medicare and private payers for more than $10 million in treatments he did not provide, according to the Department of Justice.

Between January 2015 and December 2018, Gustavo Kinrys, MD, allegedly billed Medicare and private insurers for psychotherapy sessions and transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy sessions he never provided. He claimed more than 8,000 of the TMS sessions were provided to 75 patients who never received a single session of therapy, according to the Justice Department.

Federal prosecutors further alleged that Dr. Kinrys made several false statements to his patients, the billing company with which he worked and insurers. He took steps to conceal the alleged billing fraud scheme from private insurers and HHS.

Dr. Kinrys was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud, six counts of false statement relating to healthcare matters, and one count each of falsification of documents and obstructing a criminal healthcare investigation.



