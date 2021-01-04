7 latest healthcare industry lawsuits

From an appeals court rejecting hospitals' challenge to a price transparency rule to a medical device company CEO charged with fraud, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits making headlines.

1. Seattle Children's loses legal fight in effort to keep mold outbreak records from public

A court denied Seattle Children's Hospital's request to overturn a decision that requires the hospital to turn over public health records concerning mold infections to local reporters.

2. Medical device company CEO charged with fraud in alleged COVID-19 test scam

The CEO of Decision Diagnostics, a West Village, Calif.-based medical device company, was charged with securities fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to defraud investors by making false statements about the purported development of a new COVID-19 test.

3. Hospitals lose appeal in price transparency case

An appeals court rejected hospitals' challenge of a rule that requires hospitals to disclose the rates they negotiate with insurers.

4. 46 hospitals sue HHS over bad debt policy

Forty-six hospitals sued HHS Secretary Alex Azar for the allegedly unlawful reversal of hospital debt policy, which they say has raised their debt payments by nearly $1.4 million.

5. Judge prevents ProMedica from ending insurance contracts with McLaren St. Luke's

A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction Dec. 29 to stop Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica from terminating its insurance contracts with McLaren St. Luke's Hospital, a 300-bed facility in Maumee, Ohio, and its physician group.

6. U of Missouri settles suit against former pharmacy professor accused of selling student research

The University of Missouri reached a settlement with a former pharmacy professor who was accused of stealing and selling student research.

7. UCHealth patients sue medical debt collector

UCHealth patients filed a lawsuit against Credit Service Co., a debt collector that previously sued them for unpaid medical bills.



More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

90 arrested in crackdown on COVID-19 'super spreader' events in California

Healthcare billing fraud: 12 latest lawsuits, settlements

Duke Health, Geisinger sue HHS over Medicare payments

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.