UCHealth patients sue medical debt collector

UCHealth patients have filed a lawsuit against Credit Service Co., a debt collector that previously sued them for unpaid medical bills, according to The Denver Channel.

The lawsuit alleges Credit Service Co. engaged in predatory and illegal practices as it tried to collect medical debt.

The plaintiffs allege that the debt collector misrepresents Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth's debt as its own, something the debt collector is barred from doing under Colorado law, plaintiff attorney David Seligman told local news station KDVR.

"This company we allege behaves as if it owns the debt, they sue in their own name to collect on the debt, meaning they sue patients in their own name to collect the debt, they communicate with patients about their personal medical circumstances," Mr. Seligman told The Denver Channel.

Credit Service Co. called the lawsuit "frivolous" and said it expects the court to dismiss the case. Further, the company said the "plaintiffs incorrectly allege that CSC is a medical-debt purchaser. It is not. We act as an assignee to many service providers that are owed money and need help with collections."

Read the full report here.

