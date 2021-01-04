90 arrested in crackdown on COVID-19 'super spreader' events in California

A special task force of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested 90 people during raids of COVID-19 "super spreader" parties on New Year's Eve, according to KTLA.

The task force shut down five events at vacant warehouses, rental homes, closed businesses and hotels in which a large number of people gathered, according to the report.

The 90 people arrested were cited for violating Los Angeles County's safer-at-home order. More than 900 others were advised about the order and received warnings on New Year's Eve.

"I have made it clear that we will seek out and take law enforcement action against all 'super preader' events occurring anywhere within Los Angeles County," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said, according to the report. "The goal of these enforcement actions is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the risk to our vulnerable populations."



