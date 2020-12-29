Hospitals lose appeal in price transparency case

An appeals court rejected hospitals' challenge of a rule that requires hospitals to disclose the rates they negotiate with insurers beginning in 2021.

On Dec. 29, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit affirmed the district court's grant of summary judgment to HHS.

Under the final rule issued in November 2019, hospitals are required to disclose the standard charges, including payer-specific negotiated rates, for all services beginning in 2021.

The American Hospital Association, Association of American Medical Colleges, Children's Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals sued HHS in December 2019, arguing the department lacks statutory authority to require public disclosure of individually negotiated rates between commercial insurers and hospitals. HHS argued its definition of standard charges is permissible under a 2010 law enacted to lower the cost of healthcare coverage.

Both sides filed motions for summary judgment, and Judge Carl Nichols with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted HHS' motion and denied the hospital groups' motion on June 23.

The AHA announced June 27 that it was appealing the decision. On appeal, the trade groups argued that CMS unlawfully expanded the definition of "standard charges" that hospitals must disclose under a provision in the ACA to include negotiated rates.

In response to the appeals court's Dec. 29 decision, the American Hospital Association said it continues to "believe that the disclosure of privately negotiated rates does nothing to help patients understand what they will actually pay for treatment and will create widespread confusion for them."

The AHA said it has urged the incoming Biden administration to review the rule. The association added that it is reviewing the appeals court's decision to determine next steps.

Ayla Ellison and Alia Paavola contributed to this article.

More articles on legal & regulatory issues:

Skip line for COVID-19 vaccine and lose your license, California governor warns healthcare providers

UCHealth patients sue medical debt collector

New York launches investigation into alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.