10 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From an Ohio system facing an antitrust lawsuit to the U.S. Supreme Court hearing arguments in a case questioning the legality of the ACA, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Virginia physician convicted on 52 charges related to billing fraud scheme

A federal jury convicted Javaid Perwaiz, MD, on Nov. 9 of 52 counts related to his scheme to perform unnecessary hysterectomies and other surgeries on women and bill insurers for the procedures.

2. Pennsylvania physician pays $850K to settle false billing case

A Pennsylvania physician agreed to pay the federal government $850,000 to resolve allegations that she submitted fraudulent travel claims to Medicare.

3. Ohio hospital files antitrust suit against ProMedica

McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, filed an antitrust lawsuit in an attempt to stop Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica from terminating St. Luke's from its insurance network.

4. Court sides with UnitedHealth in mental health denial case

UnitedHealthcare didn't violate federal or state parity laws in denying coverage for out-of-state mental health services sought by one of its members, an appellate court said in a Nov. 9 opinion.

5. ACA legality case has first encounter with Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court heard the first arguments Nov. 10 in a case questioning the legality of the ACA.

6. Feds charge New Jersey physician in $24.6M billing fraud case

A New Jersey physician was charged with healthcare fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud for his alleged role in a long-standing billing scheme.

7. Cigna refused to cover COVID-19 testing, lawsuit alleges

A Connecticut medical practice sued Cigna alleging the health insurer wrongfully refused to pay for members' COVID-19 testing.

8. San Antonio microhospital sued for alleged overbilling

A former patient sued Baptist Emergency Hospital in San Antonio and its owner for allegedly fraudulently overcharging for lab work to generate higher reimbursements.

9. AbbVie sues Takeda, accused of breaching cancer drug deal

An AbbVie unit filed a lawsuit against Takeda, alleging it failed to supply AbbVie with enough of the drug Lupron to fulfill a deal the two drugmakers made.

10. Mayo Clinic sued over former employee wrongfully viewing 1,600 patients' medical records

A group of patients whose medical records were inappropriately accessed by a former Mayo Clinic employee are moving to file a class-action lawsuit against the Rochester, Minn.-based health system for failing to safeguard their data.

