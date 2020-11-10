AbbVie sues Takeda, accused of breaching cancer drug deal

An AbbVie unit has filed a lawsuit against Takeda, alleging it failed to supply AbbVie with enough of the drug Lupron to fulfill a deal the two drugmakers made, Bloomberg reported.

AbbVie Endocrine filed the lawsuit Nov. 6 in a Delaware court claiming Takeda either didn't produce enough units of Lupron or is improperly giving the drug to other customers. Lupron is a drug used to treat prostate and breast cancer and endometriosis.

In June, U.S. health regulators said they found manufacturing problems at a Takeda plant in Hikari, Japan, that makes Lupron for the U.S. market, Bloomberg reported. The problems included flaws in procedures designed to prevent microbiological contamination of sterile drugs. Takeda said in an earnings release that resolving those problems caused a shortage of Lupron.

AbbVie said in a public filing that it wants damages from the supply agreement, Bloomberg reported.

