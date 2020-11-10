Feds charge New Jersey physician in $24.6M billing fraud case

A New Jersey physician has been charged with healthcare fraud, wire fraud and mail fraud for his alleged role in a long-standing billing scheme, the Department of Justice announced Nov. 9.

Prosecutors allege that Morris Antebi, MD, who owned and operated pain management clinics, fraudulently billed Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance companies for services that were provided on dates he was out of the country.

Prosecutors further allege that Dr. Antebi billed insurance plans for more than 24 hours' worth of services for one-day periods of time on more than 900 occasions. Patients interviewed during the federal investigation said Dr. Antebi commonly didn't perform any medical exams or evaluations during their visits, according to the Justice Department.

From 2014 through 2020, Dr. Antebi allegedly billed more than $24.6 million for services he purportedly provided.

