San Antonio microhospital sued for alleged overbilling

A former patient has sued Baptist Emergency Hospital in San Antonio and its owner for allegedly fraudulently overcharging for lab work to generate higher reimbursements, according to a Nov. 5 report at MySanAntonio.

The former patient, Kenneth Keslar II, alleges the microhospital carried out a scheme that involved billing separately for tests analyzed as part of a panel rather than billing for the panel. This is referred to as "unbundling," according to the report.

Mr. Keslar is seeking $100,000 in damages. He's also seeking to certify his lawsuit as a class action.

The Woodlands, Texas-based Emerus Holdings, which owns Baptist Emergency Hospital, does not comment on pending litigation, a spokesperson told MySanAntonio. The lawsuit was filed in late September and Emerus has not responded to the complaint, according to the report.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

HHS pitches plan to eliminate unnecessary regulations

Former Tennessee health system CEO indicted for theft

Medtronic will pay $9.2M settlement over alleged kickbacks to neurosurgeon

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.