HHS pitches plan to eliminate unnecessary regulations

HHS published a proposed rule Nov. 4 that would require the department to assess certain regulations every decade to determine whether they're still necessary.

Under the proposed rule, HHS would determine whether regulations are subject to review under the Regulatory Flexibility Act, which requires regular review of significant regulations. HHS regulations will expire if the department does not review and assess them in a timely manner if required.

"This proposal — the boldest and most significant regulatory reform effort ever undertaken by HHS — would sunset burdensome regulations unless their necessity is publicly demonstrated to the American people," said HHS Chief of Staff Brian Harrison in a news release.

HHS will accept comments on the proposed rule until Dec. 4.

