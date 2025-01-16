UCSF Health, GE HealthCare launch innovation hub: 4 notes

San Francisco-based UCSF Health and GE HealthCare have launched an innovation hub to propel medical imaging into the future.

Here are four things to know:

1. The Care Innovation Hub will focus on three areas: access to advanced imaging, noninvasive diagnosis and management of neurological and neurodegenerative disease, and precision oncology.

2. "Our collaboration with GE HealthCare brings a practical focus on addressing well-defined clinical objectives," said Sharmila Majumdar, PhD, research vice chair for radiology and biomedical imaging at UCSF, in a Jan. 15 news release. "Together, we're accelerating innovation in ways that will improve access to care and outcomes across healthcare settings."

3. The new innovation project builds on UCSF's decades of work with GE HealthCare and will take place at UCSF sites across the Bay Area.

4. One of UCSF's competitors on the provider side, Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, recently signed a seven-year strategic partnership with GE HealthCare to enhance imaging, including with artificial intelligence.