UCLA Health innovation accelerator eyes health equity startups

UCLA Health, in partnership with BioscienceLA and UCLA Biodesign, launched a four-month program focused on helping startups that utilize technology to bridge health equity gaps.

UCLA Health's TechQuity Accelerator is looking for early-stage startups to apply to its first cohort, which launches May 1.

The program will provide founders with personalized mentorship, access to clinical expertise and product development support, ending with a final pitch showcase featuring UCLA Health leaders and community stakeholders.

TechQuity is accepting applications on a rolling basis from pre-seed and seed-stage companies through March 31.

"Through technology-driven innovation, we're targeting four thematic areas – prevention, diagnosis, treatment and community impact — and although this effort began in response to COVID-19's impact on under-resourced communities, we're building it to be sustainable, to provide better health security beyond the pandemic," said Jennifer McCaney, executive director of UCLA Biodesign and assistant director of the UCLA Clinical and Translational Science Institute.