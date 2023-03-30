Salesforce, GV back medtech company's $20M seed round

Salesforce Ventures and GV — formerly Google Ventures — co-led a $20 million seed funding round for Florence, a healthcare enablement software company.

Florence is working on partnerships with health systems across the country; most recently, the company collaborated with Parole, Md.-based Luminis Health. Florence works to create workflows that reduce administrative load and enable patients to get care faster, according to a March 30 Florence news release.

Along with Salesforce and GV, Thrive Capital led the funding round.

"As one of the busiest emergency departments in the country, our nurses and administrative staff immediately saw the benefit of Florence," Saad Chaudhry, chief digital and information officer at Luminis Health, said in the release. "Nurses are saving time and seeing patients faster in our ED. Patients appreciate the streamlined intake process and the transparency provided by being involved, digitally, from the very beginning. I look forward to expanding our partnership with the Florence team to see where else we are able to give back time to both our patients and staff."