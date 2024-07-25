Ochsner Health launches $10M innovation fund

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health's venture capital arm, Ochsner Ventures, is launching a $10 million innovation fund aimed at investing in early-stage and health-related companies based in Louisiana.

According to a July 24 news release, the Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund will invest in early-stage health companies based in Louisiana or with ties to the state. It aims to support innovations that enhance health outcomes and healthcare experiences in Louisiana, with a focus on advancing value-based care, digital transformation and community health.

Priority will be given to companies led by founders from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, according to the release.

The Ochsner Louisiana Innovation Fund is a collaboration between Ochsner Health and Louisiana Economic Development, supported by the U.S. Treasury Department's SSBCI program.