New AI precision medicine tool adopted by UCLA, Rush, other health systems

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center, Cleveland-based University Hospitals, and Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network are among the health systems participating in a precision oncology research platform created by tech company Tempus.

Tempus+ was developed to power collaborative research through the use of real-world data. The researchers get access to more than 5 million deidentified patient records via the company's data analytics platform.

"Having access to a robust real-world cancer patient dataset will allow us to better understand how to deliver the best care to every cancer patient at the appropriate time," said Quintin Pan, PhD, deputy director and Coleman chair in cancer research and therapeutics at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center, in an Oct. 27 Tempus news release.

Other medical centers using the system include the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center in Los Angeles, Dallas-based Baylor College of Medicine, Stanford (Calif.) Cancer Institute, and University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill.