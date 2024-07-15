NASA-inspired command centers boost efficiency at health systems

Health systems like Oregon Health and Sciences University, Johns Hopkins Health System and Tampa General Hospital are implementing command centers in a bid to centralize decision-making, Deloitte reported July 15.

Modeled after air traffic control systems and NASA's mission control, hospital command centers are customized facilities equipped with large screens and real-time data dashboards. Typically staffed by 20 to 30 personnel, they function as the operational core of a hospital, monitoring capacity, inventory and patient flow. Initially focused on patient safety and quality of care, many command centers have evolved to address more complex issues like return on investment and health disparities, according to the article.

For example, prior to implementing a virtual command center, Portland-based OHSU relied on an inadequate whiteboard system to manage hospital needs, leading to 568 transfer patients being turned away in 2016. In 2017, OHSU introduced an electronic "mission control" command center, doubling patient referrals to partner facilities and accepting 600 more transfer patients annually within two years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, OHSU's system managed patient overflow for the entire state.

Command centers are also demonstrating their effectiveness in private hospital systems, according to Deloitte. In 2018, Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital launched a command center in a bid to address high operating capacity and improve patient flow and safety. The command center saved $40 million in the first 13 months, reduced emergency-room diversions by 25% and effectively added 30 beds by decreasing the average length of stays.

Similarly, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Health System's command center, created in 2014, has increased occupancy rates from 85% to 92%, cut operating room transfer delays by 83% and generated $16 million in annual revenue.