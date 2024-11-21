MUSC Health opens innovation hub

Charleston, S.C.-based Medical University of South Carolina has opened its 10,000-square-foot innovation center.

The innovation center, called the Blue Sky Innovation Center, will support medical research, education, new business ideas, and improved healthcare, according to a Nov. 21 news release MUSC Health shared with Becker's. The center also provides more than 20 leasable wet lab spaces and offices for early-stage and established companies.

According to the release, Blue Sky is the first piece of what MUSC envisions as an innovation district in Charleston, S.C.