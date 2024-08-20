MultiCare inks AI oncology partnership

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is entering into a partnership with health tech firm Azra AI in a bid to get cancer treatment to patients faster.

Under the partnership, MultiCare will implement Azra's oncology platform, which helps providers find important information from pathology and radiology reports, so they can make fast and informed decisions about patient care, according to an Aug. 20 news release.

By using the platform to automate oncology tasks, MultiCare aims to enhance patient care and operational efficiency across the cancer care continuum.