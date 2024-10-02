Mount Sinai expands medtech reach

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System's medical technology incubator, Mount Sinai BioDesign, is broadening its scope and will collaborate with startup companies.

As part of its expansion, Mount Sinai BioDesign is now partnering with startup companies through Elementa Labs, Mount Sinai's virtual accelerator, according to an Oct. 2 news release. This program allows startups to explore collaborations with the health system.

"This strategic shift has enabled our team to assist external entities in navigating the complexities of health system integrations and accelerating the development and implementation of new technologies," Benjamin Rapoport, MD, PhD, assistant professor of neurosurgery at Icahn Mount Sinai and scientific director of Mount Sinai BioDesign said in the release. "By partnering with major industry leaders, we've been able to extend our impact into broader specialties at various stages of the translational pipeline, while enhancing their ability to effectively develop the next generation of tools to assist clinicians and improve patient treatment and care.”

Mount Sinai BioDesign was created in 2017.