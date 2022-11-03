Mayo partners with medical diagnostics company to develop AI tests

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with medical diagnostics company Numares to develop reliable artificial intelligence-powered testing for patients with chronic diseases.

The German medical diagnostics company recently moved to the United States and expects its kidney function and cardiac risk tests to receive FDA clearance early next year. This expanded partnership includes Mayo making an investment in Numares of an undisclosed amount, according to a Nov. 3 Numares news release.

Numares intends for its medical tests to allow for earlier intervention and help slow the spread of disease.

"The Mayo Clinic mission has always been that the needs of the patient come first," Allan Jaffe, MD, a cardiologist and the former chair of Mayo Clinic's division of clinical core laboratory services, said in the news release. "The expanded research collaboration and financial investment in Numares will help us further understand this new and potentially disruptive test modality, develop new diagnostic tests and enable Mayo Clinic to better serve our patients and physicians."