Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 institution for commercializing new technologies

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic was named the top research institution for spinning off new technologies, according to economic think tank Heartland Forward, in a list that included several other health systems and hospitals.

Mayo Clinic, whose therapies and technologies have been licensed across the globe, produced the most startups and invention disclosures of any institution evaluated in the Oct. 19 report.

Here are the top 10 research institutions ranked by how successfully they've brought innovations to market (scored out of a possible 100), according to the study:

1. Mayo Clinic: 100

2. Boston Children's Hospital: 91.93

3. Wistar Institute (Philadelphia): 91.14

4. University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas): 87.01

5. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) 86.22

6. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 84.45

7. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City): 82.68

8. Cleveland Clinic: 81.50

9. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston): 81.30

10. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) 79.72