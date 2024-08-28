Mayo Clinic building 200 algorithms

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is currently developing over 200 algorithms, including ophthalmology parametric universal search.

This AI-bioinformatic system enables Mayo Clinic to identify specific patient cohorts within its medical records, facilitating the creation of databases essential for AI training.

"It also allows us to employ AI algorithms, analyze datasets and provide annotations," Raymond Iezzi, MD, an ophthalmologist and researcher at Mayo Clinic said in the release. "By curating annotated datasets, we can better find patterns of disease and assemble cohorts of patients for research."

OPUS draws from 25 discrete databases that are supported by Mayo Clinic's Center for Digital Health.