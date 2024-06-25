Hackensack Meridian to expand hospital at home

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is expanding its hospital-at-home program with Medically Home Group after a successful pilot.

The program, called Hospital From Home, launched in April following a pilot at Edison-based JFK University Medical Center in 2022. Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center and Neptune Township, N.J.-based Jersey Shore University Medical Center are also participating in this program, with plans to extend it to all hospitals in the health system, according to a June 25 news release from Hackensack Meridian.

Since its launch, the program has treated nearly 100 patients.