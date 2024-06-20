Foundation taps Northwell as US base for innovators

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is partnering with the Galien Foundation to boost healthcare innovation.

As part of this partnership, Northwell Health will be the U.S. base for all companies that win Prix Galien Awards in the categories of best digital health solution, best medical technology, best startup, and best incubator/accelerator/equity, according to a June 20 news release from the Galien Foundation.

The Prix Galien Awards recognize innovations in pharmaceuticals and medical technology that advance human health and improve patient care.

With Northwell as a new partner, healthcare innovators will be able to access support and guidance from the health system as well as better access the U.S. healthcare market, the release said.