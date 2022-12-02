Cleveland Clinic, Palantir ink 10-year deal to use big data to predict patient demand

Cleveland Clinic has signed a 10-year agreement with Palantir to use the company's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient flow, Fox Business News reported Dec. 1.

Palantir will support the health system's virtual command center, analyzing scheduling data to predict patient admissions and discharges and monitoring demand, staffing and capacity, the news outlet reported.

"We're ensuring that care can be delivered when it's needed and doing this not only at a static point in time but using AI and sophisticated models to give you deep predictive capability for weeks out, that allows you to optimize and reoptimize," Palantir COO Shyam Sankar told Fox Business News. "Because while you may be able to schedule all the orthopedic knee-replacement surgeries, you can't schedule who's going to come into the ER. So how do you dynamically balance against this ever-changing supply and demand to deliver care?"